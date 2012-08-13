* Oil exports up 14.6 pct in value and 6.1 pct in volume
* Total imports rose 8.7 pct to $11.77 billion
QUITO Aug 13 Ecuador posted a trade surplus of
nearly $390 million for the first six months of 2012, the
highest surplus for the period in at least four years, the
central bank reported on Monday.
Total exports in the first six months of 2012 increased 10.1
percent to $12.16 billion, while imports rose 8.7 percent to
$11.77 billion, the bank said in a statement.
The surplus for the first half of this year compares with a
surplus of nearly $217 million for the first half of 2011.
Ecuador reported deficits for the first six months of both 2010
and 2009.
"The 8 percent increase in prices of crude oil and refined
products resulted in a 14.6 increase in the value of oil exports
from the same period last year... to $7.37 billion," the bank
said, adding that oil exports increased 6.1 percent in volume.
Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member, and its economic growth
depends heavily on crude exports.
Shipments of non-oil products rose 3.8 percent in value to
$4.79 billion. The Andean country is a large exporter of
bananas, shrimp, tinned fish and flowers.
Meanwhile, imports of consumer goods increased 10.7 percent
to $2.44 billion, the bank said.
The government last year said it would cut imports of car
parts, household electronics, cellular telephones and other
goods in a bid to shrink the deficit in the non-oil sector.
High oil prices allowed Ecuador to cut its trade deficit in
2011 to $717 million from $1.98 billion the previous year.