* Ecuador will re-evaluate landmark project in December
* Poor must reap benefits from conservation - Correa
By Dave Graham
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Rich nations are failing to
do enough to compensate Ecuador for not tapping billions of
dollars worth of oil from the biologically diverse Yasuni
jungle reserve, Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said on
Friday.
Ecuador launched its Yasuni project last year to protect
the area's rich flora and fauna, seeking some $3.6 billion in
donations by 2024 from developed nations and foundations for
leaving an estimated 846 million barrels of oil in the ground.
The OPEC member had set itself the target of collecting
$100 million by the end of 2011 to test the water for the plan,
which ecologists have hailed as a bold step against global
warming.
But so far Ecuador has received pledges worth just over $52
million, and it will review the viability of the project in
December, Correa told Reuters.
In a trip to New York that included stops at the United
Nations and Columbia University, Correa urged Western countries
to help the South American nation take a stand on conserving
areas of natural beauty.
"The international response to our call has been poor," he
said. "We're renouncing an immense sum of money. For us the
most financially lucrative option is to extract the gasoline."
In a country where more than one in three people live below
the poverty line, the government could not afford to sacrifice
valuable resources, Correa said.
"If the poor don't receive direct benefits from
conservation, conservation won't be sustainable," he added.
Correa's leftist government estimates it could reap some
$14 billion from oil concentrated in a 200,000-hectare
(495,000-acre) section of the park that holds around one fifth
of the country's reserves.
By leaving the heavy oil under the national park, Ecuador
says some 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide will not be
released into the atmosphere and a jungle area with more tree
species than North America will be better protected.
But the financial crisis has dampened enthusiasm for the
project, the "most concrete proposal in human history to fight
global warming," Correa told students and academics in
Manhattan.
He said one aim of the project was to secure "compensation
from those countries that bear historical responsibility for
climate change."
"The idea is that the country is compensated for not
undertaking something it has a right to," he said.
Yasuni as a whole covers an area of 982,000 hectares (2.4
million acres) and is home to a huge array of birds, monkeys
and other wildlife such as jaguars, giant armadillos and
pink-colored dolphins.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)