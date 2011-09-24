* Ecuador will re-evaluate landmark project in December

By Dave Graham

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Rich nations are failing to do enough to compensate Ecuador for not tapping billions of dollars worth of oil from the biologically rich Yasuni jungle reserve, Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said on Friday.

Ecuador launched its Yasuni project last year to protect the area, seeking some $3.6 billion in donations by 2024 from developed nations and foundations for leaving an estimated 846 million barrels of oil in the ground.

The OPEC member had set itself the target of collecting $100 million by the end of 2011 to test the conservation plan for the Amazon nature reserve, which ecologists have hailed as a bold step against global warming.

In a visit to New York that included stops at the United Nations and Columbia University, Correa urged Western countries to help the South American nation take a stand on conserving areas of natural beauty.

"The international response to our call has been poor," he told students and academics in Manhattan. "We're renouncing an immense sum of money. For us, the most financially lucrative option is to extract the gasoline."

Until Friday, Ecuador had received pledges worth just over $52 million, and the country would review the viability of the project in December, Correa told Reuters.

But Ecuadorian officials said the visit helped encourage new pledges that would boost the total.

In a country where more than one in three people live below the poverty line, the government could not afford to sacrifice its valuable mineral resources, Correa said.

"If the poor don't receive direct benefits from conservation, conservation won't be sustainable," he added.

COMPENSATION FOR GLOBAL WARMING

Correa's leftist government says it could reap some $14 billion from oil concentrated in a 495,000-acre (200,000-hectare) section of the reserve that holds about a fifth of the country's crude reserves.

By leaving the heavy oil under the national park, Ecuador says some 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide will not be released into the atmosphere and a jungle area with more tree species than North America will be better protected.

But the financial crisis has dampened enthusiasm for the project, which Correa described as the "most concrete proposal in human history to fight global warming."

Later on Friday, Correa struck a more upbeat note on the donations and one Ecuadorian official said Italy had indicated it would raise its pledged debt swap to 35 million euros from $35 million, adding roughly $12 million.

"I happen to know there are more (pledges) coming in, but they couldn't be announced today," said U.S. actress Bo Derek, who serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Yasuni project.

Yasuni is home to some of Ecuador's indigenous peoples and some of their representatives, clad in traditional attire, accompanied Correa.

Correa said a major aim of the project was to secure "compensation from those countries that bear historical responsibility for climate change."

"The idea is that the country is compensated for not undertaking something it has a right to," he said.

Yasuni as a whole covers an area 2.4 million acres (982,000 hectares) and is home to a huge array of birds, monkeys and other wildlife such as jaguars, giant armadillos and pink-colored dolphins. (Editing by Xavier Briand and Peter Cooney)