BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 ED :
* Says acquires 20,000 shares in Korea-based firm, which is engaged in the provision of cosmetics, for business diversification
* Says transaction amount of 940 million won
* Says transaction settlement date of May 9
* To hold a 9.09 pct stake (20,000 shares) in target company after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/15BCPf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
