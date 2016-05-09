May 9 ED :

* Says acquires 20,000 shares in Korea-based firm, which is engaged in the provision of cosmetics, for business diversification

* Says transaction amount of 940 million won

* Says transaction settlement date of May 9

* To hold a 9.09 pct stake (20,000 shares) in target company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/15BCPf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)