April 11 Edan Instruments Inc:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 305.1 percent to 334.7 percent, or to be 24.4 million yuan to 26.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (6.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of new products is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IYA7qL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)