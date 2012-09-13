Sept 13 Eurasian Development Bank on Thursday sold $500 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: EDB AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.767 PCT MATURITY 09/20/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/20/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.767 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 303.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A