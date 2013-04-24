METALS-Copper snaps 6-day losing streak as inventory build-up falters
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's top oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling (EDC) said on Wednesday it will buy back 50,000 of its global depositary receipts for funding its existing compensation plan.
EDC said the plan was approved by its board of directors in 2007. The repurchase will start on Wednesday and last for 90 days.
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29 million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.