U.S. solar jobs grew 25 percent last year
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
Aug 15 Six months ending June 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos unless stated)
Net earnings loss 2.3 vs profit 5.6
Recurring net income 2.0 vs 4.8
Note: Energy Development Corp , an affiliate of First Gen Corp , is the largest geothermal power producer in the Philippines, accounting for more than three-fifths of the country's installed geothermal capacity.
The company said its net loss in the first half was due to a one-time impairment charge for its geothermal power plant in Negros Occidental province in central Philippines.
($1 = 42.5 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by John Mair)
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
BEIJING, Feb 7 China's 2016 oil demand grew at the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters' calculations based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand from the world's largest energy consumer has diminished. China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2014, Reuters' data showed, led by a sharp drop in diesel consumption and as gasoline usage eased from double-digit growth. The slow
LONDON, Feb 7 European financial markets struggled with growing economic and political concerns on Tuesday as the euro neared its biggest fall this year and bond yield spreads over Germany reaching the widest in several years.