Aug 15 Six months ending June 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos unless stated)

Net earnings loss 2.3 vs profit 5.6

Recurring net income 2.0 vs 4.8

Note: Energy Development Corp , an affiliate of First Gen Corp , is the largest geothermal power producer in the Philippines, accounting for more than three-fifths of the country's installed geothermal capacity.

The company said its net loss in the first half was due to a one-time impairment charge for its geothermal power plant in Negros Occidental province in central Philippines.

