* EDC to redeploy 80 pct of onshore rigs used by Rosneft
* Says 2013 net income up 13 percent to $432 million
(Adds detail, CEO quote)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's biggest oilfield
services company Eurasia Drilling Co(EDC) expects a
decline in 2014 revenue due to the weaker rouble and a decision
by Rosneft to develop its own servicing business, it
said on Thursday.
The company had warned in January that negotiations over
drilling contracts could result in it having to reduce its
cooperation with Rosneft, which accounts for a quarter of its
drilling contracts, after which EDC shares plunged and are down
45 percent from a peak of $45.8 reached in early January.
In its latest statement, EDC said it expected 80 percent of
its onshore drilling rigs currently used by state oil company
Rosneft would be reallocated to other customers this year, while
the remaining 20 percent would continue to work for the
state-own oil producer for the full year.
"(This year) is shaping up to be a year of consolidation as
we adjust our client mix and face the business risk environment
in the coming months," EDC Chief Executive Officer Alexander
Djaparidze said in a statement.
EDC accounts for 29 percent of the total number of metres
drilled in Russia and its largest clients are Lukoil
and Rosneft. It said its total market share in Russia was stable
last year.
The company also said its 2013 net income increased by 13
percent to $432 million. Its drilling of horizontal metres -
vital for tapping hard-to-recover resources - last year was up
50.3 pct to 1.3 million metres.
Analysts say Russian oil production, the world's largest
with a daily average of 10.5 million barrels last year, needs
new technologies to develop shale oil, including hydraulic
fracking, along with offshore drilling rigs.
EDC also said it expected the share of horizontal drilling
in its portfolio to grow by 15 percent in 2014.
