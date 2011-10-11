Oct 11 Edelman Financial Group said on Tuesday it plans to shut down its independent broker-dealer business by the end of the year, citing a lack of revenue growth.

The Houston-based wealth management firm, which manages about $18.8 billion in client assets, said it plans to turn its attention to the firm's high-net-worth business.

"Edelman is known as a mass marketer to the non-affluent channel of distribution," said Rick Peterson, a Houston-based financial services recruiter with Rick Peterson & Associates.

The company said it may purchase a small stake in some of the independent practices for which it currently serves as a broker-dealer and allow the remainder to stay until early 2012.

Edelman Chairman George Ball said in a statement that the business did not "generate a return on sales" that adequately matched the rest of the company's core operations.

"I don't think Edelman was really into the independent world at all," Peterson said. "I'm not sure it made any sense for them to continue a channel of distribution that they had no interest in."

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)