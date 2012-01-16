LONDON Jan 16 The founder of Israeli mineral water group Mayanot Eden, best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler brand, is planning a sale of the business, people familiar with the situation said.

Eden chairman and founder Roni Naftali, together with other Naftali family members, owns close to two thirds of the Tel Aviv-listed group, and has invited banks to pitch for the role of selling the business, the people said.

The company made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 50 million euros ($63.33 million) in 2011, one of the people said, giving it a potential value of some 500 million euros.

A second source believed the business could fetch around 350 million euros.

Eden had not immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Tova Cohen in Tel Aviv; editing by Sarah White)