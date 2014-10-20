Oct 20 Edenred SA :
* Buys from BP PLC subsidiary BP Europa SE a 34 pct
stake in Union Tank Eckstein (UTA), issuer of fuel cards
* Says investment in UTA represents about 150 million euros
* Says transaction includes option to buy additional shares,
exercisable from 2017, enabling Edenred to increase its stake in
uta to 51 pct
* Says transaction expected to have 1 to 2 pct positive
impact on net profit in 2015, and 2 to 3 pct positive impact on
net profit before amortization of goodwill
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20;
Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)