* Buys from BP PLC subsidiary BP Europa SE a 34 pct stake in Union Tank Eckstein (UTA), issuer of fuel cards

* Says investment in UTA represents about 150 million euros

* Says transaction includes option to buy additional shares, exercisable from 2017, enabling Edenred to increase its stake in uta to 51 pct

* Says transaction expected to have 1 to 2 pct positive impact on net profit in 2015, and 2 to 3 pct positive impact on net profit before amortization of goodwill