BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
Nov 19 Edenred SA : * Morgan Stanley raises target price to 26 euros from 24 euros; rating equal
weight For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with acute graft versus host disease
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing