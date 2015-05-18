* Chaiman and CEO Jacques Stern to leave, effective July 31

By Leila Abboud and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, May 18 The surprise resignation of the man widely credited for turning France's Edenred into a world leader in prepaid cards and meal vouchers prompted a near-3 percent fall in the company's share price on Monday.

Chairman and Chief Executive Jacques Stern has won plaudits for his leadership since the company was spun off from hotels group Accor in 2010 but leaves before completion of Edenred's "Invent 2016" strategy plan.

"This comes as a surprise since Edenred is in the middle of the 2016 plan," Exane-BNP analyst Guillaume Rascoussier said.

"He had led the split of Accor-Edenred very efficiently and then led a very pro-active strategy, notably regarding the digitalisation and the development of expense management solutions."

Edenred sells prepaid meal vouchers that employers offer as a benefit to workers, but its development of products such as fuel cards aims to tap a sector that is growing faster than other employeee benefits as companies seek to control business expenses more effectively.

The company is also accelerating its shift from paper-based vouchers to digital cards to cut costs.

Shares in Edenred were down almost 3 percent at 22.75 euros by 1028 GMT, among the biggest fallers on the Paris bourse, though Exane-BNP's Rascoussier was unphased by Stern's departure.

'EXPERIENCED MANAGERS'

"The executive committee is composed of experienced key managers and we believe there are very limited risks of disruptions in the business," Rascoussier said.

Edenred, which has about 6,000 employees, achieved revenue of 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) last year, has a market value of 5.4 billion euro and competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

Stern, whose departure will be effective on July 31, said he will be taking the helm of tax-free shopping business Global Blue, a Switzerland-based company owned by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.

"My ambition was to do something new and with a private equity firm," he said. "I will be CEO and a shareholder, so it will be more entrepreneurial."

Stern said that the Edenred board will search internally and externally for his replacement and it remains to be seen if the chairman and CEO roles will be divided.

A statement from the board thanked the 50-year-old executive for the high quality of his work during his time with the company.

Edenred also reiterated its medium-term targets, which include a rise of between 8 percent and 14 percent a year in voucher issue volumes and more than 10 percent annual organic growth in funds from operations (FFO).

Its shares have risen 2.1 percent this year, against a French blue chip CAC 40 index up almost 17 percent. (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Goodman)