By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 17 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred said it expected robust demand from Latin America and slight growth in Europe to continue in the fourth quarter, underpinning its forecast for higher profits this year.

The French group kept a forecast for full-year 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 340-360 million euros on Monday as it posted an 11.3 percent rise in like-for-like third-quarter sales.

Chief Financial Officer Loic Jenouvrier told a conference call the group's priority was to grow organically and that there was "nothing very significant" to expect on the acquisition front in the coming months.

Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group , as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, reiterated a goal of annual organic growth in issue volume -- the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- of 6-14 percent in the medium term.

This was after like-for-like issue volume grew 9.1 percent in the third quarter, driven by a 19.4 percent jump in Latin America.

Revenue reached 245 million euros ($337 million) in the third quarter, slightly above the 241 million average of estimates in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of five analysts.

Edenred shares closed at 18.57 euros, giving the company a market value of 4.2 billion euros.