* Keeps 2011 EBIT forecast of 340-360 mln eur

* Says 2011 issue volume up 9.7 pct like-for-like (Adds detail, CFO comments)

PARIS Jan 16 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred stuck to its target for 2011 operating profit to rise at least 3.7 percent after robust demand in Latin America helped fourth-quarter organic sales rise 8.1 percent.

Total revenue in the three months to Dec. 31 was 286 million euros ($362.43 million), compared with 279 million a year earlier, Edenred said in a statement. Reported growth was 2.7 percent.

"It reflects a strong dynamic in Latin America and slight growth in Europe," Chief Financial Officer Loic Jenouvrier told a conference call.

Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, reiterated its forecast for full-year 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to rise to 340-360 million euros from 328 million in 2010.

Sodexo last week also kept its goals for higher revenue and profit in its 2011-12 financial year after emerging markets and last year's Rugby World Cup lifted its first-quarter sales, despite tough conditions in Europe.

Edenred said issue volume - the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards - rose 9.7 percent like-for-like in 2011, in line with its medium-term target of 6-14 percent annual growth, the company said.

This was driven by a 20 percent rise in Latin America last year, compared with a rise of just 0.2 percent in Europe, Edenred said.

In the fourth quarter, Latin America sales rose 17.5 percent, like for like.

Difficulties in its business providing gift vouchers for sale to consumers led to a 2.2 percent drop in quarterly organic sales in France. Jenouvrier said Edenred had discontinued this part of the business since the start of the year.

Edenred said overall European fourth-quarter sales, excluding France, rose 3.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)