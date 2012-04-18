* Q1 revenue 258 mln euros, up 8 pct
* Q1 issue volume up 10.4 pct
* Edenred keeps issue volume goal
* Hungary a sore spot
(Adds detail, CFO comment)
PARIS, April 18 Edenred, the French
vouchers and prepaid cards group, said it was "optimistic" about
its full-year outlook after strong Latin American growth lifted
its first-quarter sales, making up for more subdued European
demand.
The company, which owns the Ticket Restaurant brand, posted
an 8 percent gain in like-for-like sales to 258 million euros
($339 million).
Issue volume, the face value of vouchers and prepaid card
top-ups, rose 10.4 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Loic Jenouvrier told a conference
call that Edenred was "reasonably optimistic for the rest of the
year" in view of trends for the first quarter and April.
The provider of employee benefit management services and
incentive schemes competes with caterers Sodexo and
Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard
and Visa.
The group reiterated its 6-14 percent global target for
annual issue volume growth in the medium term. The
closely-watched measure showed a 22 percent first-quarter gain
in Latin America, compared with a 2.7 percent increase in France
and 2 percent decline in the rest of Europe.
The European business encountered setbacks in Hungary, where
Edenred is involved in a legal challenge against "unfair"
competition from recently introduced state-sponsored meal
vouchers, Jenouvrier said.
The company said it had no plans to exit Hungary, where
issue volume fell 85 percent in the quarter.
Edenred shares fell 0.4 percent to close at 23.17 euros
before Wednesday's announcement, giving the company a market
value of 5.2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)