PARIS Aug 11 Morgan Stanley Investment Management has raised its stake in French vouchers and prepaid cards company Edenred to 10.03 percent, the French stock market regulator AMF said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley bought a stake of about 6 percent stake in Edenred last year.

Edenred's website says institutional shareholders, such as Morgan Stanley, own 68 percent of its share capital.

Edenred shares were little changed at 17.03 euros by 1317 GMT while the main CAC-40 index was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Dan Lalor)