BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
PARIS Aug 11 Morgan Stanley Investment Management has raised its stake in French vouchers and prepaid cards company Edenred to 10.03 percent, the French stock market regulator AMF said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley bought a stake of about 6 percent stake in Edenred last year.
Edenred's website says institutional shareholders, such as Morgan Stanley, own 68 percent of its share capital.
Edenred shares were little changed at 17.03 euros by 1317 GMT while the main CAC-40 index was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Dan Lalor)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)