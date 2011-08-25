* CEO says no signs of business slowdown at this stage

* Eyes 2011 EBIT of 340-360 mln euros vs 355 mln Rtrs est.

* H1 EBIT 167 mln euros vs Rtrs estimates 169 mln euros

* Shares rise 4 pct on positive outlook, solid H1

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Aug 25 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred said it had seen no signs of a slowdown and predicted strong demand from Latin America and improving trends in Europe would underpin 2011 profits.

The positive outlook, which seemed to shrug off global recession fears, coupled with solid first-half earnings lifted Edenred shares by nearly 4 percent in early trade.

Edenred , which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group , as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa , said it was targeting full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 340-360 million euros.

That compares with expectations of 355 million euros in a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll.

The forecast showed Edenred was "reasonably confident about its business in the coming months," Chief Executive Jacques Stern told a conference call.

The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand of meal vouchers has yet to see "any signs" of a slowdown in business despite global recession fears, Stern said, adding that growth was strong in Latin America and especially Brazil.

In western Europe, the employment situation was not expected to improve but Edenred should benefit from "the first signs of a stabilisation in central Europe," he said.

First-half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 8 percent to 167 million euros ($235.2 million), roughly in line with expectations of 169 million.

"We are still confident in Edenred's growth profile even in the current economic environment. Growth is mainly driven by Latin America where we see no signs of slowdown despite tougher comparatives," one sector analyst said.

Edenred reiterated a goal of annual organic growth in issue volume -- the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- of 6-14 percent in the medium term.

Edenred, which has attracted takeover speculation since its stock market flotation in July 2010, reiterated on Thursday it was not in contact with Britain's Compass Group , the world's biggest caterer.

Stern said Edenred's priority was organic growth though small-sized bolt-on acquisitions could not be ruled out.

Edenred shares closed at 17.42 euros on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of 3.9 billion euros.

(Editing by Christian Plumb and David Cowell)

($1=.7099 Euro)