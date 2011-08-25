* CEO says no signs of business slowdown at this stage
* Eyes 2011 EBIT of 340-360 mln euros vs 355 mln Rtrs est.
* H1 EBIT 167 mln euros vs Rtrs estimates 169 mln euros
* Shares rise 4 pct on positive outlook, solid H1
PARIS, Aug 25 French vouchers and prepaid
cards group Edenred said it had seen no signs of a
slowdown and predicted strong demand from Latin America and
improving trends in Europe would underpin 2011 profits.
The positive outlook, which seemed to shrug off global
recession fears, coupled with solid first-half earnings lifted
Edenred shares by nearly 4 percent in early trade.
Edenred , which competes with catering companies
Sodexo and Compass Group , as well as credit
card networks MasterCard and Visa , said it was
targeting full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of
340-360 million euros.
That compares with expectations of 355 million euros in a
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll.
The forecast showed Edenred was "reasonably confident about
its business in the coming months," Chief Executive Jacques
Stern told a conference call.
The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand of meal vouchers
has yet to see "any signs" of a slowdown in business despite
global recession fears, Stern said, adding that growth was
strong in Latin America and especially Brazil.
In western Europe, the employment situation was not expected
to improve but Edenred should benefit from "the first signs of a
stabilisation in central Europe," he said.
First-half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 8
percent to 167 million euros ($235.2 million), roughly in line
with expectations of 169 million.
"We are still confident in Edenred's growth profile
even in the current economic environment. Growth is mainly
driven by Latin America where we see no signs of slowdown
despite tougher comparatives," one sector analyst said.
Edenred reiterated a goal of annual organic growth
in issue volume -- the face value of its vouchers and the amount
put on prepaid cards -- of 6-14 percent in the medium term.
Edenred, which has attracted takeover speculation since
its stock market flotation in July 2010, reiterated on Thursday
it was not in contact with Britain's Compass Group , the
world's biggest caterer.
Stern said Edenred's priority was organic growth though
small-sized bolt-on acquisitions could not be ruled out.
Edenred shares closed at 17.42 euros on
Wednesday, giving the company a market value of 3.9 billion
euros.
