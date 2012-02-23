PARIS Feb 23 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred on Thursday handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend after robust demand in Latin America boosted 2011 profits.

Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 8.5 percent to 355 million euros ($470 million) last year.

The performance was at the high end of the company's guidance for 340-360 million euros. A Reuters poll of seven analysts gave an average estimate of 352 million.

Edenred said it would pay a 2011 dividend of 0.70 euros per share, a rise of 40 percent from 2010 and representing a payout ratio of close to 80 percent. This beat analysts' expectations of 0.60 euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)