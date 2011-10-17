PARIS Oct 17 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred said it expected robust demand from Latin America to continue in the fourth quarter, underpinning its forecast for higher profits this year.

The French group kept a forecast for full-year 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 340-360 million euros on Monday as it posted an 11 percent rise in like-for-like third-quarter sales.

Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group , as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, reiterated a goal of annual organic growth in issue volume -- the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- of 6-14 percent in the medium term.

This was after like-for-like issue volume grew 9.1 percent in the third quarter, driven by a 19.4 percent jump in Latin America. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)