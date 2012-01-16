UPDATE 11-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
PARIS Jan 16 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred posted an 8.1 percent rise in like-for-like fourth-quarter sales on Monday, helped by robust demand in Latin America, and stuck to its profit forecast for 2011.
Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 were 286 million euros ($362.43 million), compared with 279 million a year earlier, Edenred said in a statement. Reported growth was 2.7 percent.
Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group, reiterated its forecast for full-year 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 340-360 million euros. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
BERLIN, Feb 12 German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS, Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.