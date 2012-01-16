PARIS Jan 16 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred posted an 8.1 percent rise in like-for-like fourth-quarter sales on Monday, helped by robust demand in Latin America, and stuck to its profit forecast for 2011.

Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 were 286 million euros ($362.43 million), compared with 279 million a year earlier, Edenred said in a statement. Reported growth was 2.7 percent.

Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group, reiterated its forecast for full-year 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 340-360 million euros. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)