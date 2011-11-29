PARIS Nov 29 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred reiterated its aim to grow issue volume --the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards -- by 6-14 percent a year and to speed up the transition to digital products.

Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo and Compass Group, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, also said it would do targeted acquisitions that would be rapidly accretive to earnings.

Edenred made the forecasts in a statement released at the start of its Investor Day focused on its move to digital media.

The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand of meal vouchers said pledged to step up its move to digital to achieve electronic issue volume of 50 percent in 2012 and more than 70 percent by 2016. In comparison, the proportion of digital stood at 34 percent at the end of last year. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)