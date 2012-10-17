(Recasts to lead with third-quarter figures, adds voucher issue volumes)

PARIS Oct 17 French vouchers and pre-paid cards group Edenred said third-quarter underlying revenue grew 7 percent as strong growth in Latin America offset a worsening European environment.

The group maintained its full-year forecast for earnings before interest and tax between 355 million euros ($466 million) and 375 million euros, compared with 355 million in 2011.

The company also kept its goal of 6-14 percent medium-term annual organic growth in issue volume, or the face value of vouchers pre-paid card top-ups.

In the third quarter, the volume of vouchers issued by Edenred grew 10.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven by a 20 percent jump in Latin America, accounting for over half of the group's business.

Edenred competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass Group, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)