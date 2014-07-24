BRIEF-Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 mln Kitchener Storage asset
* Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 million Kitchener Storage asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 EBIT 148 mln euros, down 6.7 pct
* Eyes 2014 EBIT of between 335 million and 350 mln euros
* Expects negative currency impact to ease in H2 (Adds CEO comments from call, details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 24 French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred, posted a 6.7 percent fall in first-half operating profit on Thursday that it blamed on weaker exchange rates in some key countries, notably in Brazil and Venezuela.
The owner of the French Ticket Restaurant brand of luncheon vouchers, which does a big chunk of its business in Latin America, said currency effects should be less severe in the second half and predicted full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 335 million and 350 million euros
* Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 million Kitchener Storage asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.