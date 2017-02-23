Feb 23 Prepaid voucher and card provider Edenred
said on Thursday its comparable issue volume rose 10
percent in 2016, driven by growth in Latin America and its
employee benefits business.
Issue volume, an indicator of the nominal value of the
prepaid vouchers issued by the company, came in at 19.81 billion
euros ($20.92 billion).
The company had confirmed in October that it expected
like-for-like issue volume growth to be at the lower end of its
historic target range of 8 to 14 percent.
Edenred, which helps companies to manage staff expenses and
is best know for its "Ticket Restaurant" meal vouchers, said
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 8.4 percent to 370
million euros for the full year.
For 2017, the company targets like-for-like growth of more
than 7 percent in operating revenue and more than 9 percent in
operating EBIT.
The company proposed a dividend of 0.62 euros, a decrease of
16 percent on the previous year.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)