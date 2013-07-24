UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 24 French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred SA posted a 7.7 percent rise in like-for-like first-half operating profit on Wednesday and forecast an increase in income for the full year.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 172 million euros ($227 million) in the first half, Edenred said in a statement on Wednesday. It said full-year EBIT would be between 370 million and 390 million euros, against 367 million in 2012.
The group also reaffirmed its organic growth objectives of 6 to 14 percent for issue volume and more than 10 percent for funds from operations.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources