PARIS, July 24 French voucher and prepaid card
provider Edenred said on Friday it expected higher
full-year operating profit despite a more challenging economic
climate in its key market of Brazil as growth in its European
business would further accelerate.
The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand predicted full-year
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 365
million and 380 million euros against 343 million euros ($376
million) in 2014.
The forecast compares with average market expectations of
376 million euros for full-year EBIT, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data showed.
Edenred said EBIT reached 165 million euros in the first
half. This was a like-for-like rise of 14.6 percent, excluding
currency impacts, acquisitions and divestments, driven by a
robust performance in Latin America.
In May, Chairman and Chief Executive Jacques Stern, who had
won plaudits for his leadership since the company was spun off
from hotels group Accor in 2010, announced he was
leaving, effective July 31, to head tax-free shopping business
Global Blue, a Switzerland-based company.
Edenred said on Friday its board would meet before July 31
to review the group's governance.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)