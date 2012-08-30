UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 30 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred forecast that full-year operating profit would be at least as high as last year, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and despite a worsening environment in Europe.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be between 355 million and 375 million euros, Edenred said on Thursday, compared with 2011 EBIT of 355 million ($445 million). First-half EBIT rose 8.1 percent like-for-like to 170 million.
"In the second half, business should continue to be lifted by the strong growth in Latin America, whereas Europe will experience a more difficult environment, shaped by declining numbers of people in work, low inflation and the situation in Hungary," Edenred said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominque Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources