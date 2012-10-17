(Corrects period in first paragraph as nine months instead of
third quarter)
PARIS Oct 17 French vouchers and prepaid cards
group Edenred said underlying revenue grew 7.2 percent
in the first nine months of the year as strong growth in Latin
America offset a worsening environment in Europe.
The group maintained its full-year forecast that earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) will be between 355 million euros
($465.79 million) and 375 million, compared with 355 million
2011.
The company also kept its goal of annual organic growth in
issue volume, which is the face value of its vouchers and the
amount put on prepaid cards, of 6-14 percent in the medium term.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Elena Berton)