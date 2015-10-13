PARIS Oct 13 French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred cut its full-year operating profit goal on Tuesday, citing a slide the real currency in its key Brazilian market.

The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand predicted 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 340 million and 355 million euros against 343 million euros in 2014.

Edenred had previously forecast EBIT of between 365 million and 380 million euros but average analysts' estimates stood at 359 million euros, an ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll showed.

Nine-month revenue rose 5.6 percent like-for-like to 782 million euros. The reported rise was 5.6 percent.

Last month Edenred said it had picked Bertrand Dumazy, head of decorative paints company Cromology, as its new chairman and chief executive. He will take up his position on October 26. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert De Clercq)