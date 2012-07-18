* H1 revenue 511 mln euros, up 7.3 pct comparable basis

* H1 issue volume up 9.5 pct on comparable basis

* Keeps goal for 6-14 pct annual growth in issue volume

* Confident on Latam, Europe more difficult (Adds details, CEO comments from call)

PARIS, July 18 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred said on Wednesday that demand in Latin America remained robust and would underpin its growth in the second half, making up for a weakness in unemployment-plagued Europe.

The company also kept its goal of annual organic growth in issue volume, which is the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards, of 6-14 percent in the medium term.

In the first half of the year, the volume of vouchers issued by Edenred grew 9.5 percent, driven by a 21.8 percent jump in Latin America, which accounts for over half of the group's business.

"Today we see no change in the dynamism experienced in the past several quarters in these regions," Chief Financial Officer Loic Jenouvrier told a conference call.

"We are confident about Latin America. Obviously the situation in Europe is more complex and expected growth is unlikely to be significant," he added.

Edenred competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

Earlier this month, Sodexo said it was betting on the London Olympics and robust demand from emerging markets to help it hit full-year targets after second quarter growth was hurt by reduced spending by corporate clients across Europe.

Edenred's issue volume in Europe fell 2.1 percent in the first half, largely due to a slump in Hungary where Edenred's vouchers face competition from government-sponsored meal tickets.

Excluding Hungary, issue volume grew 1.2 percent in Europe but was negative in austerity-hit Italy, which is the group's second largest European market after France.

Total revenue reached 511 million euros ($626.72 million), an underlying rise of 7.3 percent.

Reported revenue growth was 1.9 percent, notably reflecting the termination of the Kadeos gift card business in France. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)