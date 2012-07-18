PARIS, July 18 French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred posted a 7.3 percent rise in underlying first-half sales on Wednesday as robust demand in Latin America outpaced low growth in Europe.

Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, achieved 9.5 percent growth in like-for-like voucher issue volume in the first half.

Total revenue reached 511 million euros ($626.72 million), Edenred said in a statement.

Reported sales growth was 1.9 percent, reflecting the termination of the Kadeos gift card business in France and the sale of non-core assets. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)