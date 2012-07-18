PARIS, July 18 French vouchers and prepaid cards
group Edenred posted a 7.3 percent rise in underlying
first-half sales on Wednesday as robust demand in Latin America
outpaced low growth in Europe.
Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and
Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard
and Visa, achieved 9.5 percent growth in
like-for-like voucher issue volume in the first half.
Total revenue reached 511 million euros ($626.72 million),
Edenred said in a statement.
Reported sales growth was 1.9 percent, reflecting the
termination of the Kadeos gift card business in France and the
sale of non-core assets.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)