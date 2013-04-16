PARIS, April 16 Edenred, the French vouchers and prepaid cards group, on Tuesday said revenue grew 6.3 percent in the first quarter, driven by a strong performance in Latin America while business in Europe remained stable.

The company, which owns the Ticket Restaurant brand, also confirmed its goal of generating growth of between 6 and 14 percent in issue volume per year in the medium term. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)