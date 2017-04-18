UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PARIS, April 18 French meal voucher and card provider company Edenred on Tuesday maintained its financial targets as it reported a rise in first quarter sales, mirroring a similar performance from larger rival Sodexo .
Edenred said first quarter revenues had risen 29.6 percent from the previous year to 322.7 million euros ($345 million), with the turnover boosted by its earlier acquisitions of companies Embratec and UTA.
Last week, Edenred's peer Sodexo had also reported higher first-half earnings and had maintained its target for annual sales and profit growth.
Edenred said it was keeping its 2017 financial goals of like-for-like growth of more than 7 percent in operating revenue.
The company's shares closed down 1.9 percent at 22.44 euros, although the stock remains up by around 20 percent since the start of 2017.
($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)
