PARIS Dec 27 French voucher and prepaid card
provider Edenred said a change in the exchange rate
between the Venezuelan bolivar and the U.S. dollar would cut its
full-year recurring profit after tax by 5 percent if applied to
business transactions.
The group said 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
would reach between 340 million and 350 million euros, including
the 28 million ($38.3 million) hit.
The impact on year-end consolidated net debt would be around
140 million euros, Edenred said in a statement on Friday.
The forecast was based on a Venezuelan government
announcement on Monday that the exchange rate was changing from
6.3 bolivar to the dollar to 11.3 for transactions by
non-residents, Edenred said.
The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand had already said in
October that it expected core earnings to come in at the low end
of its targeted range of 370 million to 390 million euros due to
a bigger-than-expected fall in exchange rates for emerging
market currencies.
Edenred, which also offers employee benefit management
services and incentive schemes, competes with caterers Sodexo
and Compass, as well as credit card networks
MasterCard and Visa.
The company posted a 6.7 percent rise in revenue in the
first nine months of 2013 to 780 million euros following strong
growth in Latin America.
($1 = 0.7303 euros)
