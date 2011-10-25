MILAN Oct 25 French utility EDF will meet with Italian utility A2A in Paris on Thursday to discuss the reorganisation of Italy's second-biggest power generator Edison on the basis of a deal layed out in March, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, adding the meeting could be decisive for an agreement.

EDF's finance director Thomas Piquemal will meet with Renato Ravanelli, managing director of A2A , which controls Edison through a shareholder pact with EDF.

"There will be a meeting on Thursday between Ravanelli and Piquemal where the Italian manager will reiterate the March deal. It could be the decisive meeting to close the deal," the source said.

After months of wrangling with Rome and a group of Italian shareholders, EDF is locked in a battle to win control of Edison with only six days to go before a deadline that could see Italy's second-biggest utility broken up and auctioned. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)