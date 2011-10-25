MILAN Oct 25 French utility EDF will
meet with Italian utility A2A in Paris on Thursday to discuss
the reorganisation of Italy's second-biggest power generator
Edison on the basis of a deal layed out in March, a
source close to the matter said on Tuesday, adding the meeting
could be decisive for an agreement.
EDF's finance director Thomas Piquemal will meet with Renato
Ravanelli, managing director of A2A , which controls
Edison through a shareholder pact with EDF.
"There will be a meeting on Thursday between Ravanelli and
Piquemal where the Italian manager will reiterate the March
deal. It could be the decisive meeting to close the deal," the
source said.
After months of wrangling with Rome and a group of Italian
shareholders, EDF is locked in a battle to win control of Edison
with only six days to go before a deadline that could see
Italy's second-biggest utility broken up and auctioned.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)