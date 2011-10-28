PARIS Oct 28 French utility EDF has asked French market regulator AMF to investigate its share price movement on Friday, a spokeswoman said late on Friday.

EDF shares closed 5.52 percent lower at 22.26 euros, with some traders attributing the drop to an article in French daily Le Monde about a possible electoral agreement between France's Socialist and Green parties envisaging the closure of some nuclear plants.

"We find it very puzzling that an article in Le Monde, denied by everyone, has influenced such a share price movement," the spokeswoman said.

