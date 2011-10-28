Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Oct 28 French utility EDF has asked French market regulator AMF to investigate its share price movement on Friday, a spokeswoman said late on Friday.
EDF shares closed 5.52 percent lower at 22.26 euros, with some traders attributing the drop to an article in French daily Le Monde about a possible electoral agreement between France's Socialist and Green parties envisaging the closure of some nuclear plants.
"We find it very puzzling that an article in Le Monde, denied by everyone, has influenced such a share price movement," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Juliette Rouillon; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.