LONDON, March 23 Angola LNG, which is partly
owned by Chevron, said it had agreed a flexible sales
deal with EDF Trading Limited to supply liquefied natural gas
(LNG).
The sales agreement covers multiple cargoes for delivery on
an ex-ship basis (DES) from 2016 through to 2018, Angola LNG and
EDF Trading said in a statement.
The Angola LNG export project restarted in January, after a
rupture on the flare line forced a shutdown in April 2014.
"This marks an important milestone for Angola LNG as it
re-enters the market," said Artur Pereira, chief executive of
Angola LNG Marketing.
John Rittenhouse, chief executive of EDF Trading said the
company would be working closely with Angola LNG to "optimise
the LNG through the European wholesale market."
Earlier this month, Chevron said the plant was due to resume
exports in the second quarter of this year and most of the first
production would be sold on the spot market.
Chevron has a 36.4 percent share in the plant, while Angolan
state oil firm Sonangol has 22.8 percent. Other stakeholders
include Total, BP and ENI.
