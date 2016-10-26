PARIS Oct 26 The head of French state holding agency APE said on Wednesday he does not expect European Union competition authorities will rule on a proposed rescue plan for Areva before the summer of next year.

Under the terms of a state rescue package struck in January, the French government would take part in a 5 billion-euro ($5.45 billion) capital increase for 87 percent state-owned Areva, under which 85 percent state-owned EDF would also buy a majority stake in Areva's reactor unit Areva NP.

Areva is hoping to get the EU's green light next month, in order to be able to launch its capital increase early 2017.

APE chief Martin Vial said on French news channel BFM Business that the European Commission's review of EDF's project to acquire Areva reactor unit Areva NP is a procedure that takes several months.

"I doubt that we will have an answer before the summer or autumn of 2017," Vial said. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)