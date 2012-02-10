* Deal covers uranium supply for 2014-2030
* Supply could exceed 20,000 tons
* EDF could part-fund new mining project development
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Feb 10 French utility EDF
and nuclear reactor maker Areva said they had agreed
a long-term natural uranium supply deal covering more than
20,000 tons between 2014 and 2030.
The deal between the two state-owned companies extends the
supply contract from Areva's existing mines and opens up the
possibility of EDF part-funding the development of a new mining
project in exchange for a share of its future production.
The French government last year asked the companies to
strengthen their partnership.
Areva provides EDF with nearly 40 percent of its yearly
requirements of natural uranium.
"This partnership ... gives us long-term visibility and is
fully consistent with our strategy to secure the uranium
supplies of our nuclear power plants," EDF Chief Executive Henri
Proglio said in a statement.
Also on Friday, EDF said it had made an offer to take over
Photowatt, the only French maker of silicon-based solar cells,
which was placed in receivership in November 2011.
Photowatt controls 40 percent of PV Alliance, a research and
development company in the field of photovoltaic technology, in
which EDF already has a 40 percent stake.
No financial details were given.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent and David
Hulmes)