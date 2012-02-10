* Deal covers uranium supply for 2014-2030

* Supply could exceed 20,000 tons

* EDF could part-fund new mining project development (Adds details)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 10 French utility EDF and nuclear reactor maker Areva said they had agreed a long-term natural uranium supply deal covering more than 20,000 tons between 2014 and 2030.

The deal between the two state-owned companies extends the supply contract from Areva's existing mines and opens up the possibility of EDF part-funding the development of a new mining project in exchange for a share of its future production.

The French government last year asked the companies to strengthen their partnership.

Areva provides EDF with nearly 40 percent of its yearly requirements of natural uranium.

"This partnership ... gives us long-term visibility and is fully consistent with our strategy to secure the uranium supplies of our nuclear power plants," EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio said in a statement.

Also on Friday, EDF said it had made an offer to take over Photowatt, the only French maker of silicon-based solar cells, which was placed in receivership in November 2011.

Photowatt controls 40 percent of PV Alliance, a research and development company in the field of photovoltaic technology, in which EDF already has a 40 percent stake.

No financial details were given. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Hulmes)