PARIS, March 27 French energy group EDF
is considering whether to take a stake in assets belonging to
struggling nuclear power group Areva, business daily
Les Echos reported on Friday, citing an unidentified source
close to EDF.
Le Figaro newspaper separately reported the French
government expected the companies to file their proposals for
Areva next week.
Les Echos said discussions between the two groups were
progressing. "EDF does not exclude taking a stake in a large
part of Areva's activities, the former Framatome division," the
newspaper added, citing the unidentified source.
Framatome is the previous name of Areva's reactor
construction business.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters earlier this
month the French government had no plans to merge EDF and Areva,
but that the two state firms could forge an industrial alliance
and EDF might consider a capital investment in Areva's reactor
business.
"If there is better control over the engineering and
supply-chain management, it can make sense," Les Echos quoted
its source as saying.
The deal is nonetheless far from being sealed and many
questions remain, especially concerning governance, the
newspaper reported.
Both EDF and Areva declined to comment.
Le Figaro newspaper said EDF taking over Areva's reactors
business was under consideration.
Areva, which is 87 percent owned by the French state, is
aiming to put together a plan by July that is set to include
partnerships and a capital increase.
