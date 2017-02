PARIS Feb 10 French utility EDF and nuclear reactor maker Areva on Friday said they have clinched a long-term natural uranium supply deal involving more than 20,000 tons of natural uranium over the 2014-2030 period.

The deal between the two state-owned companies extends the supply contract from Areva's existing mines and opens up the possibility of EDF part-funding the development of a new mining project in exchange for a share of its future production.

Areva currently provides EDF with nearly 40 percent of its yearly requirements of natural uranium. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)