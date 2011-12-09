PARIS Dec 9 French power group EDF has awarded nuclear reactor maker Areva a contract worth more than 600 million euros ($799 million) to upgrade the monitoring and control systems of 20 reactors at power plants throughout France.

"The work is an integral part of EDF's industrial programme for the continuous improvement of its nuclear installations," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The aim is to enhance the performance of the monitoring and control systems, which guarantee nuclear safety."

The work will begin in 2015, EDF said. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)