PARIS, March 9 The French government has no plans to merge utility EDF and nuclear group Areva but the two state-owned companies could envisage an industrial alliance, and even a capital investment by EDF in Areva's reactor business, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Monday.

His comments came after EDF shares fell as much as 4.4 percent in reaction to words from Energy Minister Segolene Royal. Royal said earlier in the day that all options were on the table regarding a link-up between EDF and Areva, including an outright merger.

In an interview with Reuters, Macron said he had asked both firms to realign their commercial and industrial relations but did not want to dictate their strategy.

"The aim is not to merge EDF and Areva nor to organise a global alliance between the two groups," Macron said.

But he added that "it could go as far as an industrial alliance, and even a capital alliance for the reactor business". He also said there were no plans for EDF to take stakes in Areva's uranium mining or nuclear fuel producing activities. (Reporting Yann Le Guernigou, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)