PARIS, July 21 France's Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday details of the tie-up between
utility EDF and nuclear reactor maker will
be announced on July 31, with a recapitalisation plan to be set
out in September.
"We will open a new operational phase on the new Areva on
July 31 ... with a date in September on additional subjects
including Areva's recapitalisation," he told a parliament
committee.
EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said earlier this week he expected
to reach a deal to buy the nuclear reactor business of
loss-making state-owned company Areva by the end of July. Areva
is due to release first-half results on July 31.
Macron also said the risks coming from Areva's troubled EPR
project in Finland, where the French company is locked in a
dispute on delays and cost overruns with a Finnish utility, will
not be passed on to EDF, but could not be left to Areva alone.
