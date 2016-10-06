PARIS Oct 6 French state-controlled utility EDF
said on Thursday it had raised 3 billion euros ($3.34
billion) through a series of senior bond issuance in various
currencies in four tranches.
The company said in a statement it raised 1.75 billion euros
in a Green Bond, with a 10 year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1
percent. It raised another 750 million euros with a 20 year
maturity and a fixed coupon of 1.875 percent.
It also raised a third and fourth tranche of 400 million
Swiss franc bond, with an eight year maturity and a fixed coupon
of 0.3 and a 150 million Swiss franc bond with a 12 year
maturity and a fixed coupon of 0.65 percent it said.
EDF earlier on Thursday said it had raised $2.655 billion
from 20 investors through two senior bond on the Taiwanese
market known as Formosa Bonds.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
($1 = 0.9809 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)