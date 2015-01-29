Jan 29 EDF :
* On Wednesday, Snam, GIC, and EDF Invest entered into an
agreement with Crédit Agricole Assurances for its entry into the
share capital of TIGF with a 10 pct stake
* Upon completion of the transaction, Snam, GIC, and EDF
Invest will receive slightly above 180 million euros ($202.9
million) and together with Crédit Agricole Assurances will hold
respectively 40.5 pct, 31.5 pct, 18.0 pct and 10.0 pct of the
share capital of TIGF indirectly
* The completion of the transaction is expected by the end
of the first quarter 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)