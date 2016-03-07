LONDON, March 7 The UK government supports plans
by French energy company EDF to build a new nuclear
power station in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokeswoman said on Monday after the company's finance director
resigned.
EDF's Thomas Piquemal resigned over the company's plan to
build the nuclear reactors, a source familiar with the situation
said on Sunday.
"We continue to fully support the project," Cameron's
spokeswoman told reporters, adding that the French government
had also expressed its full support.
Developed as a partnership between state-controlled EDF and
Chinese group CGN, the plan to build two 1,650-megawatt nuclear
reactors -- among the biggest in the world -- has faced
opposition from unions and within EDF's board.
