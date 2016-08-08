Aug 8 China has warned Britain that bilateral
ties stand at a "crucial historical juncture" over London's
deferral of an 18 billion pound ($23.47 billion) nuclear power
project, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
China's Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming wrote in the FT
that he hoped London would keep its door open to China and that
the British government would continue to support the nuclear
project and come to a decision as soon as possible. (on.ft.com/2aHovyI)
Britain said last week it wanted closer ties with China, but
resisted pressure from Beijing to sign off on a $24 billion
nuclear power project that was delayed at the last minute by
Prime Minister Theresa May. (on.ft.com/2b3VGOU)
Any cancellation of the Hinkley deal would likely harm other
planned Chinese investments in the UK, the FT reported, citing
Chinese officials.
Hinkley is seen as the front runner to closer Chinese
nuclear involvement, paving the way for another project in
Britain that would use Chinese nuclear technology.
Under plans drawn up by former prime minister David Cameron,
French utility EDF and Chinese partner China General
Nuclear would fund the $24 billion cost of the project, while
Britain committed to pay a minimum price for the power generated
by the plant for 35 years.
($1 = 0.7670 pound)
